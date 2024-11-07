Spineless Marco Rubio Claims Trump 'Mandate' When Asked About Confirming RFK Jr.

Rubio gives away the game when asked whether he and his fellow Republicans in the Senate would allow crackpot Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be in charge of "women's health" as Trump recently proclaimed in Nevada:

File under "You Can’t Make This Up." Just a few days after Donald Trump announced he’ll protect women “whether they like it or not,” the proud p***y grabber and women’s health saboteur declared Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a great guy to help execute that mission. At his Halloween rally in Nevada, Trump said the anti-vaxxer whose brain was partially eaten by a worm is “gonna work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons – ‘cause we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country.” Let’s be clear: RFK Jr. has no professional background in medicine, science or public health. But he has the most important credential for Trump: support.

Sen. Rubio made an appearance on CNN this Wednesday morning and was asked about whether Kennedy, or Musk, who Trump wants to put in charge of a "Department of Government Efficiency," would be confirmed by the Senate.

Rubio's mealy-mouthed answer was predictable. Of course they're going to give Trump everything he wants! He has a "mandate." (No, he doesn't, Marco.)

HUNT: So, you mentioned obviously that there are going to be -- there's going to be a new team in place coming in for the Trump administration. If you are part of the Senate, you'll have a say, of course, in confirming Donald Trump's nominees. He's obviously campaigned with Elon Musk extensively and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recently expressed interest in a cabinet level post. Do you think the Senate would confirm him to a cabinet level post? RUBIO: Well, I think the Senate's going to give great deference to a president that just won a stunning, what I think is an Electoral College landslide, when all of a sudden done in a mandate, and he's being given a mandate to govern. And I think presidents who are given a mandate to govern deserve from the Senate the opportunity to surround themselves with people that are going to help them execute their policies. We have to understand the job of anybody that President-elect Trump puts in place. The job of those people is not to be a check on Donald Trump or to control him. It is to help carry out what the American people have sent them there to do and sent them there to do in a pretty overwhelming fashion by modern standards. So, I do think that that's important. Obviously, I have to be qualified and all these sorts of things, but beyond that, we have to ensure that he has a team around him that helps him execute his public policy, not undermine it or stand in the way of it. That's the same thing Joe Biden and every president we've ever had has wanted to be surrounded by is, you know, people that are going to do a good job, but ultimately help carry out the policies that the people who elected that president sent them there to do.

Of course, the ever useless Kasie Hunt didn't bother to do an ounce of follow up and mention that fact that Kennedy is nuts, and just moved onto the next question.

We're going to wind up with someone as dangerous as Kennedy causing real damage to real people's lives when the media just rolls over like Hunt did on whether they ought to be enabling this dangerous behavior from Trump.

More sanewashing. Same as it ever was.