Elon Musk: Trump’s Plans Will Crash Economy And That's Okay

Billionaire Elon Musk said Trump's economic plans would result in hardship, financial turmoil, and a stock market crash. Between the Trump tariffs, mass deportations, and deep federal budget cuts, Musk told the audience at a telephone town hall about their plan (listen to the audio clip above).

Rolling Stone reported:

"Economists have repeatedly warned that a second Trump administration would be a boon to the ultra-wealthy and a backslide for everyone else. As the 2024 campaign season enters its final days, the former president's most prominent billionaire backer is in agreement, and he wants regular Americans to just suck it up. On Tuesday, Elon Musk -- the billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter) and Tesla -- agreed in a social media post that Donald Trump's return to office would likely crash the economy."

Elon disclosed Trump's awful plans at the town hall, and confirmed it again in response to a social media post.

Meidas News reported that Trump said Musk would "lead a new 'Department of Government Efficiency,' an agency that Musk would use to 'trim the fat' from government operations."

Darker Reason for Musk and Trump to Crash Economy

The tech billionaire made headlines this week after The Wall Street Journal reported Musk has been in regular contact with Vladimir Putin.

Journalist Dave Troy has been reporting that Musk and fellow billionaire Peter Thiel plan to crash the economy in early 2025. Troy wrote a Twitter thread on October 29 that outlined his reporting. It's frightening stuff, but worth reading. It also gives context to why Musk is spending so much time and money to get Trump elected.