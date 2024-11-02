Trump Plans To Put Crackpot RFK Jr. In Charge Of ‘Women’s Health’

File under "You Can’t Make This Up."

Just a few days after Donald Trump announced he’ll protect women “whether they like it or not,” the proud p***y grabber and women’s health saboteur declared Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a great guy to help execute that mission.

At his Halloween rally in Nevada, Trump said the anti-vaxxer whose brain was partially eaten by a worm is “gonna work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons – ‘cause we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country.”

Let’s be clear: RFK Jr. has no professional background in medicine, science or public health. But he has the most important credential for Trump: support.

I’m sure it doesn’t hurt that, like Trump, RFK Jr. is a wife-cheater who has also been accused of sexual assault. As I wrote in July, when confronted with allegations he sexually assaulted his then-23-year-old babysitter, Kennedy said, “I am not a church boy. … I have so many skeletons in my closet.” When pressed to specifically deny the accusation or not, RFK Jr. chose not to: “I’m not gonna comment on it,” he said.

I think we all know how to read that.

Believe it or not, it’s a real Trump plan to install RFK Jr. as a White House health czar, which means he would not need any Senate confirmation, The Washington Post reports. That would give him “significant control over health and food safety in a potential Trump administration, with discussions about some Cabinet and agency officials reporting to him.”

Trump plans to endanger, not protect the health of women or anyone else. The only one he cares about protecting is his own felonious fanny and maybe folks who stroke his ego and/or give him money.

Fortunately, Kamala Harris has a good, one-word answer to his dangerously foolish plan: “No.”