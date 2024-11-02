Trump Plans To Put Crackpot RFK Jr. In Charge Of ‘Women’s Health’

Kamala Harris had the perfect response.
By NewsHound EllenNovember 2, 2024

File under "You Can’t Make This Up."

Just a few days after Donald Trump announced he’ll protect women “whether they like it or not,” the proud p***y grabber and women’s health saboteur declared Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a great guy to help execute that mission.

At his Halloween rally in Nevada, Trump said the anti-vaxxer whose brain was partially eaten by a worm is “gonna work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons – ‘cause we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country.”

Let’s be clear: RFK Jr. has no professional background in medicine, science or public health. But he has the most important credential for Trump: support.

I’m sure it doesn’t hurt that, like Trump, RFK Jr. is a wife-cheater who has also been accused of sexual assault. As I wrote in July, when confronted with allegations he sexually assaulted his then-23-year-old babysitter, Kennedy said, “I am not a church boy. … I have so many skeletons in my closet.” When pressed to specifically deny the accusation or not, RFK Jr. chose not to: “I’m not gonna comment on it,” he said.

I think we all know how to read that.

Believe it or not, it’s a real Trump plan to install RFK Jr. as a White House health czar, which means he would not need any Senate confirmation, The Washington Post reports. That would give him “significant control over health and food safety in a potential Trump administration, with discussions about some Cabinet and agency officials reporting to him.”

Trump plans to endanger, not protect the health of women or anyone else. The only one he cares about protecting is his own felonious fanny and maybe folks who stroke his ego and/or give him money.

Fortunately, Kamala Harris has a good, one-word answer to his dangerously foolish plan: “No.”

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon