Ana Navarro 'Fixes' Spineless Marco Rubio For Enabling Trump

Many Republicans won’t criticize Trump even when they don’t agree with him b/c it means siding with a media that nevers cuts him a break,turns even little things he does into an act of evil,are also unfair to them & in the end will still attack you anyway https://t.co/jv3A18ka4V — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 27, 2018

No, Marco, that's not why most Republicans won't criticize him. I'll get into my own reasoning after Ana Navarro serves your bullsh*t back to you on an onion roll.

Let me fix this for u, Marco:



Many Republicans, including u, won’t criticize Trump even when they know he’s dividing the country, cheapening the Presidency, diminishing America’s standing, causing unspeakable pain to families, & is all around horrible, BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO SPINE https://t.co/bicB15bsfH — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 27, 2018

I mean, I agree with Navarro that most Republicans have no spine. But in MY considered opinion, they don't disagree with Trump because they actually LIKE what he is doing and accomplishing. They are actually on some level on board with his policies. Whether it is on a subconscious or on a full-on body-painting-football-fan level, people LIKE the fact that he is doing all he can to keep the rich, white, domineering, Christian, cis-gendered, heterosexual male on top in every possible way.

That includes Paul Ryan. That includes Mitch McConnell. That includes Tucker Carlson. That includes KellyAnne Conway. That includes Mike Pence. That includes the asshole who threw feces at the Red Hen Restaurant and is probably also complaining about civility at the same time.

Fight me.