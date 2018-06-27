Ana Navarro 'Fixes' Spineless Marco Rubio For Enabling Trump
No, Marco, that's not why most Republicans won't criticize him. I'll get into my own reasoning after Ana Navarro serves your bullsh*t back to you on an onion roll.
I mean, I agree with Navarro that most Republicans have no spine. But in MY considered opinion, they don't disagree with Trump because they actually LIKE what he is doing and accomplishing. They are actually on some level on board with his policies. Whether it is on a subconscious or on a full-on body-painting-football-fan level, people LIKE the fact that he is doing all he can to keep the rich, white, domineering, Christian, cis-gendered, heterosexual male on top in every possible way.
That includes Paul Ryan. That includes Mitch McConnell. That includes Tucker Carlson. That includes KellyAnne Conway. That includes Mike Pence. That includes the asshole who threw feces at the Red Hen Restaurant and is probably also complaining about civility at the same time.
Fight me.
Comments