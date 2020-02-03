Chuck Todd Suggests 'Empathy' With GOP For Enabling Trump

We are now on the eve of Republicans basically anointing Trump as a dictator who is free to do anything he wants so long as he declares his actions are in the national interest.

And despite all evidence to the contrary, US Senators are making ridiculous explanations for their defense of Trump. Top examples include the likes of Lamar Alexander and Marco Rubio, both of whom admitted Trump is guilty, but nonetheless are unwilling to do anything about it.

MSNBC's Chuck Todd asked Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet whether he can "empathize" with either of them for "the fear of pouring gasoline on a culture war fire."

Really, Chuck. Can you ever stop being both siderist for five seconds?

Chuck is begging his audience to consider if can you blame veteran Republican US Senators for being terrified of the monster both of them have helped to create, a.k.a. their right-wing base and the Dear Leader they worship, if either of them dared to step out of line and do the right thing for the country.

Bennet, thankfully, had a dose of reality for Chuck Todd in response.

TODD: You were very thoughtful about the current situation in this country, the sort of the cold civil war at times, that we feel like... do you at all sort of empathize with the comments of Lamar Alexander and Marco Rubio, who both really grounded their decisions in the fear of pouring gasoline on a culture war fire? BENNET: I don't think showing the American people the evidence or the facts is pouring gasoline on anything. It's doing our job. It's fulfilling our constitutional responsibility. And I think it's up to the American people to decide what they're going to do with those facts. It's not up to Senators to patronize the American people and say somehow they can't handle the facts. The vote last week was not a vote to acquit Donald Trump, although that's obviously the effect of it. The vote was on whether the American people are going to have the benefit of this evidence from Bolton and others and these Senators said no, and I think they're going to regret the decision that they made.

Michael Bennet tells reporters of the Senate right now: "I'm legitimately worried that this place is being run by @seanhannity and what's going on on Twitter" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 29, 2020