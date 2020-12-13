Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lamar Alexander Deflects Questions On Trump's Attack On Democracy: 'What About Stacey Abrams?'

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) on Sunday sought to deflect questions about his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
By David

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) on Sunday sought to deflect questions about his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

During an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd pointed out to Alexander that Republicans never defended Hillary Clinton's right to contest the 2016 election.

"Well, what about Stacey Abrams concession speech?" Alexander interrupted. "Have you found it yet?"

"I understand that," Todd replied.

"That was two years ago, Chuck," Alexander continued. "She was defeated by more votes for governor and why don't you say something about that? You keep talking about Trump."

"Look, I'm not here to talk about Stacey Abrams," Todd pointed out. "And that is something that she deserves to be asked."

The NBC host then accused the senator of "whataboutism."

"It's what about this?" Todd said. "That doesn't dismiss the president's behavior, does it?"

"But I would think if you're going to talk about Donald Trump all the time, you might mention Stacey Abrams once," Alexander chided. "After all, Georgia is where the Senate [runoff elections are being held]."

"I'm not here to debate that," Todd asserted.

"Well, why aren't you?" Alexander quipped.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team