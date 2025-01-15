Gutfeld Marvels At Hegseth ‘Skill’ Not Calling Sen Warren ‘Pocohontas.’

Gutfeld almost certainly knows drunkard, “handsy” and extremist Hegseth is unfit and unqualified to run a crucial, massive department like the Pentagon. But rather than show a moment of concern about Americans’ safety or national security, Gutfeld indicated that Hegseth’s MAGA TV skills were more important than anything else. Also, it gave civil-war-salivating Gutfeld an opportunity to sneer and jeer at Democrats in front of his own camera.

This is what passes for comedy on the Trump Propaganda Network:

GUTFELD: Tim Kaine looked like Tim Walz after going through a carwash. They both look terrible. I feel really bad for the female senators there, because it's hard to concentrate when the nominee is so good looking and, you know, ladies, relax. There's enough Pete for everybody. They're all trying to impress him, and it just wasn't working. You know, when you watched it, did you feel like you were watching a pro baseball player in a batting cage? He was calm, self assured, hitting each pitch seamlessly. Maybe it's a combination of the combat experience and TV skills, but I kept sitting there going, “I wonder how I would do there. How would I do?” How did he refrain from not calling Liz Warren Pocahontas? That is skill.

Gutfeld went on to mock Democrats for showing concern for Hegseth’s misogyny. Never mind that chronic wife-cheater Hegseth has been accused of rape. His defense was that it was consensual sex that occurred while he was living with Baby Mama #3 while still married to Wife #2 (whom he married after cheating on Wife #1). His own mother described him as “a man who belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego.”

Yeah, I’m sure he’s a real peach – not!

But in MAGA world, morals, principles and credentials take a far back seat to an opportunity to demonize Democrats and liberals. Greg Gutfeld’s latest Fox News contract is a perfect example.

GUTFELD: It just shows you how little the idiots care about what he says and more about framing their own brain farts dishonestly. Basically, you know, Pete’s the middle finger in camouflage, aimed directly at that managerial class that we call politicians. He's the representation of the real world. What soldiering, what the war fighter, looks like. Compare that to the Biden vision Rachel Levine, Sam Brinton, that wasn't the real world. That was the comical face of public virtue that exploited unsound minds to gain empathy points from activists. It was so far from reality that it was funny. Here he's the public face of the war fighter, not the public face of identity.

Of course, “war fighter” expert Gutfeld never spent one minute putting his fanny on the line for his country.