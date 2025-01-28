We Want To Report A Murder. Scott Jennings Was Killed On TV

CNN's Scott Jennings has a new name for Elon Musk's Nazi salute: "Salute trutherism." In other words, we didn't see what Elon did on TV in front of the world. Leon Musk called it "pure propaganda." And according to the Libs of TikTok lady, Leon was simply "motioning my heart goes out to you" to the audience."

On CNN, Catherine Rampell dared Jennings to "Do it right now on TV," adding, "If you think this is a normal way to greet people, do it right now on TV. Why won't you?"

Jennings refused because he knew what Leon's salute meant. And we all know Apartheid Clyde's background and his recent behavior in calling for foreign governments to move to the far right.

As I mentioned in a recent post:

I have a little task for the defenders of Apartheid Clyde's Nazi salute: Do that shit at work. Walk in to work today, and salute your boss. Then, at lunch, salute your server at the restaurant. Go to the bank, and do your Nazi shit there, too. When you see your neighbor, please give them the salute, too. Because, according to the Libs of TikTok lady, Leon was simply "motioning "my heart goes out to you" to the audience." Bless her heart. So, show your boss, colleagues, restaurant workers, bankers, and neighbors your love. Let's see how that works out, OK?

No one will do it because they know, and they're defending a Nazi salute—all of them. Republicans are trying to normalize a Nazi salute. That's something that used to repulse Americans. How did we get here?