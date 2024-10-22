Scott Jennings Goes Full Misogynist

On Monday's CNN Late Night, Trump supporter Scott Jennings turned nasty against Catherine Rampell, CNN's economic advisor.

Jennings called Rampell clueless and then whined that she had no reason for being on CNN except to trash Trump going to McDonald's.

The long segment discussed Trump going to McDonald's and how that relates to the working class economy. Rampell's comments throughout showed she deeply understands Trump's policies, minimum wage, and other economic issues affecting workers.

Her knowledge frustrated the jackass Jennings, so he decided to berate her intelligence.

Jennings wailed that McDonald's workers get more than the minimum wage 'thing." This wasn't the topic of discussion, but Jennings tried to change the subject.

JENNINGS: This whole minimum wage deal. You know, the average wage at McDonald's is already between like 14 and 17 bucks an hour. They don't make minimum wage. They already make beyond that. Everybody's been carping on Trump for the minimum wage thing. RAMPELL: Well, it hasn't been increased since 2009. JENNINGS: I know. But this corporation, but this corporation is already paying people beyond that, according to the Internet that I was able to research while we were sitting here. So I think it's an unfair attack on Trump, this minimum wage worker issue. [Rampell was discussing the entire working class and the minimum wage, not just McDonald's] RAMPELL: McDonald's is not the only employer in America. You know that, right? There are lots of others. JENNINGS: Am I? Am I arguing that they are? [After being called out, Jennings got hostile] JENNINGS: You sat here and attacked him for attacking minimum wage workers because he went to McDonald's. And I just wanted to point out. RAMPELL: I didn't attack him for going to McDonald's. I attacked him for his actual record, which is bad for the workers of McDonald's. JENNINGS: The reason you're sitting here is because he went to McDonald's. [WOW] RAMPELL: The reason I'm sitting here is because I write on economic policy and I know something about the economic policy. PHILLIPS: I guess this is where I need to be clear. She's sitting here because she actually knows things about the minimum wage. JENNINGS: No, no. Did you or did you not raise the minimum wage? We're talking about whether it was raised. PHILLIPS: We're talking about what is Donald Trump? I mean, it hasn't been a position on some key issues, right? If Donald Trump opposes the minimum wage, don't you think he owes an answer to that question to the voters on the minimum wage on that, plus all the other questions?