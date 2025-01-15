Rep. Crockett Calls Nancy Mace 'Child,' Drama Queen Flips Out

OH THE HORROR!!! HOW DARE SHE??? How dare she accurately describe one of the single biggest clowns in the House circus?

At a meeting of the House Oversight committee, Jasmine Crockett taunted publicity-hound Nancy Mace, calling her "child," and Mace was ready to take off her earrings and throw down. Thus, proving Crockett's point!

What a pathetic publicity hound the woman is. Via the Daily Beast:

“Somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now,” Crockett said of Mace. “So she can’t keep saying trans, trans, trans, so that people will feel threatened. And child, listen—” Mace immediately interrupted, yelling: “I am no child! Do not call me a child. I am no child. Don’t even start. I am a grown woman, 47 years old.” While Crockett tried to continue speaking, Mace kept screaming. “I have broken more glass ceilings,” Mace shouted over Crockett. “You will not do that. I am not a child. I am not a child. If you want to take it outside.” Meanwhile, the committee’s chairman, Republican Rep. James Comer, pounded his gavel and repeatedly called for order to no avail.

Crockett: The fact that you just sat up there and somehow figured out how to tie trans folk to your argument makes no sense to me but let me tell you something.. Trans people ain’t going nowhere — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T22:00:11.976Z

the same unseasoned chicken who claimed she was brutalized during a handshake wants to throw hands with Jasmine Crockett — shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T22:10:27.048Z