WTF?! Nancy Mace Challenges Jasmine Crockett To A Fight

Well, folks, it seems Nancy Mace is at it again. You know her—the Republican Rep whose bathroom obsession could give HGTV a run for its money. Except, instead of shiplap and subway tiles, she’s out here spinning tales of toilet trauma to rake in campaign cash. This time, though, she met her match in Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who wasted no time calling out Mace’s absurdity for what it is: a thinly veiled attempt to turn bathroom politics into a fundraising gimmick. And let’s be honest, it’s not even the good kind of gimmick like free tote bags or clever bumper stickers. It’s just plain weird. Mace is just plain creepy.

But here’s where it gets fun. Rather than taking the L gracefully, Mace decided to go full reality TV and challenge Crockett to a fight. Yes, a fight. Because when your bathroom-based grift gets exposed, the logical next step is clearly to start swinging. Imagine that debate: "Ladies and gentlemen, in this corner, we have the self-appointed queen of restroom-related hysteria, and in the other, a Democrat with actual beliefs and legislating and who can look in the mirror without vomitting." My money’s on Crockett, both in a metaphorical sense and if we’re talking Vegas odds.

Look, the whole episode is peak MAGA chaos: stoke outrage over a non-issue, get dragged for it, and then escalate with a stunt that makes middle school cafeterias seem mature. Meanwhile, real problems—like, oh, I don’t know, healthcare, wages, and climate change—get ignored. But hey, at least Mace is consistent. She’s proving, once again, that when Republicans aren’t obsessing over bathrooms, they’re just flushing their credibility down the drain.