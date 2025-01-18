WTF?! Nancy Mace Challenges Jasmine Crockett To A Fight

Rather than taking the L gracefully, Mace decided to go full reality TV and challenge Crockett to a fight. Yes, a fight. Because when your bathroom-based grift gets exposed, the logical next step is clearly to start swinging.
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 18, 2025

Well, folks, it seems Nancy Mace is at it again. You know her—the Republican Rep whose bathroom obsession could give HGTV a run for its money. Except, instead of shiplap and subway tiles, she’s out here spinning tales of toilet trauma to rake in campaign cash. This time, though, she met her match in Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who wasted no time calling out Mace’s absurdity for what it is: a thinly veiled attempt to turn bathroom politics into a fundraising gimmick. And let’s be honest, it’s not even the good kind of gimmick like free tote bags or clever bumper stickers. It’s just plain weird. Mace is just plain creepy.

But here’s where it gets fun. Rather than taking the L gracefully, Mace decided to go full reality TV and challenge Crockett to a fight. Yes, a fight. Because when your bathroom-based grift gets exposed, the logical next step is clearly to start swinging. Imagine that debate: "Ladies and gentlemen, in this corner, we have the self-appointed queen of restroom-related hysteria, and in the other, a Democrat with actual beliefs and legislating and who can look in the mirror without vomitting." My money’s on Crockett, both in a metaphorical sense and if we’re talking Vegas odds.

Look, the whole episode is peak MAGA chaos: stoke outrage over a non-issue, get dragged for it, and then escalate with a stunt that makes middle school cafeterias seem mature. Meanwhile, real problems—like, oh, I don’t know, healthcare, wages, and climate change—get ignored. But hey, at least Mace is consistent. She’s proving, once again, that when Republicans aren’t obsessing over bathrooms, they’re just flushing their credibility down the drain.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon