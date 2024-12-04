Rep. Crockett: Americans Tired Of Dems Bringing ‘Butter Knife’ To Fight

I don’t know why any Democrat would allow President Joe Biden’s pardon of son Hunter to turn into any kind of controversy. Even if they disagree with the decision, any media discussion about it only distracts from the cabinet of unqualified horrors Trump wants to put in charge of life-and-death departments. That’s a much bigger issue facing Dems than whatever the heck they think about the pardon. Besides, Hunter Biden’s convictions – essentially lying about his drug use in order to improperly buy a gun and not paying income taxes for three years – make him look like a Boy Scout next to President-Elect 34 Felonies and his cabinet picks.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett totally gets it.

Conover Kennard wrote about Crockett’s message to pearl clutchers on MSNBC: “For anyone who wants to clutch their pearls because he was going to pardon his son, I would say take a look in the mirror because we also know that when it comes to this cabinet, this cabinet has more people accused of sexual assault than any incoming cabinet,” she said.

On CNN, Crockett was just as pointed. “I can't say why my colleagues are acting the way that they are. I can say that the American people are tired of us bringing a butter knife to a real fight,” she told host Laura Coates.

As Susie Madrak wrote about the need for Democrats to go on offense and start fighting hard against every single one of Trump’s dangerous nominees, “Buy a clue, Democrats.”