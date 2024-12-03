Rep. Crockett Gives Pardon Pearl Clutchers A Wake Up Call

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett said during an MSNBC appearance that GOP lawmakers and MAGA social media users who are bizarrely blasting President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter should "take a look in the mirror."

"Well, I won't pretend to speak for the entire caucus, but I will say, way to go, Joe," she said. "Let me be the first one to congratulate the president for deciding to do this because, at the end of the day, we know that we have a 34-count convicted felon who is about to walk into the White House."

"So, for anyone that wants to clutch their pearls now because he decided that he was going to pardon his son, I would say take a look in the mirror because we also know that when it comes to this cabinet, this cabinet has more people accused of sexual assault than any incoming cabinet probably ever in the history of America," she continued. "So we are living in unprecedented times, and we know that this was completely political."

"As someone who serves on the Oversight Committee, this was gamesmanship the entire time," Crockett added.

She's not wrong. Trump pardoned some genuinely evil individuals, but he got a pass for allowing the worst of the worst off of the hook. And while the thoroughly corrupted adjudicated rapist stocks his administration with wholly unqualified people while intentionally trying to dismantle this country even before he takes the oath of office, MAGA is cool with that. But OMG, Biden pardoned Hunter! Hunter will no longer be a political punching bag because his last name is Biden.

