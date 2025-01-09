Dem Senator: Time To Rescind War Powers Opinions

"Congress and the executive branch may have differing views in some respects as to the separation of powers between them," Durbin wrote. "However, these opinions are concerning outliers even by the standards of the executive branch's own legal doctrine. Indeed, it does not appear that OLC has relied upon these opinions in other publicly available legal memoranda. For these reasons, I urge the Department of Justice to withdraw them."

A critical call by @JudiciaryDems for the Department of Justice to rescind overbroad, undemocratic, and dangerous interpretations of presidential war powers.



Irrespective of who holds the presidency, no one should have unilateral power to plunge the nation into major conflicts. https://t.co/lnhBciYmfv — Katherine Yon Ebright (@EbrightYon) January 8, 2025

The senator also gave Garland a list of 20 records to release "relating to the president's authority to deploy U.S. armed forces within the United States, and the activities in which those military personnel may or may not engage."

"The need for transparency regarding these legal interpretations is particularly urgent today given the risk of domestic military deployment to suppress protests or carry out mass deportations," he wrote to the outgoing attorney general.

Sharing the letter on social media Wednesday, Durbin more clearly said, "Donald Trump has promised to deploy the military for mass deportations, and we have a right to know how the Justice Department interprets this authority."

Durbin sent the letter on the same day that Trump, during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, refused to rule out using military force to take over the Panama Canal and Danish territory Greenland, sparking global condemnation.



Republished from Common Dreams under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).