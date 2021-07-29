Durbin: Report Confirms Trump Tried To Overthrow 2020 Election

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) did not mince words after The Washington Post reported about the great lengths Donald Trump went to to try to overturn the election by bullying acting AG Rosen..

The Post reports that Donald called Acting Attorney General Rosen almost daily to try and convince him to investigate every voter fraud conspiracy theory perpetrated by Rudy Giuliani and his ilk.

Unsurprisingly, the phone calls to Rosen started as soon as William Barr step down as Attorney General.

"Well, it confirms many suspicions," Durbin told MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin. "It confirms our suspicions that former President Donald Trump was virtually unhinged after this election, flailing away in every direction, every court suit that he could file, to try to push his 'Big Lie' this election had been stolen from him. So it confirms that."

Trump thought he could bully Rosen into investigating every single crazed idea emanating from the fever swamp of QAnon and Trump's allies, all in an effort to subvert the will of the American people.

It's good to know that Rosen's notes can be looked into by Congress.