No More Denials: Sen. Dick Durbin Confirms Trump's 'Racist' Comments
This should take care of any denials in the Congress that Trump actually said what he did.
Now we'll move on to Republicans and their enablers making the "what he really meant was," and "he's politically incorrect, so what?" defenses of this racist so-called president. Because they like racism, and they are bad people.
Senator Dick Durbin went on the record and on camera to say that Donald Trump:
"said things that were hate-filled, vile, and racist. I use those words advisedly. I understand how powerful they are. But I cannot believe, in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, a president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president say yesterday. You've seen the comments in the press, I've not seen one of them that's inaccurate."
