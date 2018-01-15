Sen. Durbin Defends Himself, Says If WH Has Tapes, 'Release Whatever You Have'

Sen. Dick Durbin responded to the criticisms being heaped upon him by his Senatorial colleagues for confirming that Trump used the word "shithole" to describe Haiti and other black nations during Thursday's immigration meeting.

WBEZ’s Tony Arnold tweeted out this video of reporters quizzing the IL Senator.

Commenting on the difference between a "shithole" and a "shithouse, Sen. Durbin said, "I don’t know that changing the word from ‘hole’ to ‘house’ changes the impact."

He continued, "I stick with my original interpretation. I am stunned that this is their defense."

A reporter asked if he was going to start tape recording his meetings with the president.

Sen. Durbin explained why that can't happen because of security concerns. Whenever there's a meeting with a president, they take away all mobile devices. I can attest to this when I met with President Obama in 2010.

“I don’t know if there was some other recording device that was being used within the Oval Office,” Durbin added. “If there was, I just want to call on the White House right now, release whatever you have.”