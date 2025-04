Since my wife forbade me throwing my Carhart cap and the lovely hand-knit hat she made for me into the ring, the field is now wide open. I have my own local favorites, but Illinois is a big state with a deep Democratic bench, so let the irresponsible speculation begin!

Also too, some memories...

The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch. So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term. — Senator Dick Durbin (@durbin.senate.gov) 2025-04-23T15:17:53.783Z

The people of Illinois have honored me with this responsibility longer than anyone elected to the Senate in our state’s history, and I am truly grateful. Right now, the challenges facing our country are historic and unprecedented. — Senator Dick Durbin (@durbin.senate.gov) 2025-04-23T15:17:53.784Z

The threats to our democracy and way of life are real, and I can assure you that I will do everything in my power to fight for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate. — Senator Dick Durbin (@durbin.senate.gov) 2025-04-23T15:17:53.785Z

To the Illinoisans who gave the kid from East St. Louis a chance to serve: Thank you for supporting me—through words and actions—over the years. Now that I have this announcement behind me, I need to get back to work. — Senator Dick Durbin (@durbin.senate.gov) 2025-04-23T15:17:53.786Z

Editor's note [Frances Langum]: Damn right Driftglass ain't running.

