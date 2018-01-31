Trey Gowdy Retiring To Spend More Time...

Counting his tax cut money? Weeping into a Benghazi scrapbook?

Leave your suggestions/ideas in comments. The bottom line is...

Buh Bye, Trey.

.

Wapo reports:

“I will not be filing for reelection to Congress nor seeking any other political or elected office; instead I will be returning to the justice system,” Gowdy said in a statement. “Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system. As I look back on my career, it is the jobs that both seek and reward fairness that are most rewarding,” he said.

Three Democrats so far are competing in the June primary for South Carolina 4, Gowdy's very solid Republican district.

For Gowdy to smash and grab his tax cut and run away from a Blue Tsunami is...revealing.

Karoli adds:

Well, it's either a "smash and grab" as Fran says, or else he's in line for a little patronage from Pappy Trump.