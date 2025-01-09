Trump's Demented Ramblings On Palisades Wildfire Expose His Utter Stupidity

Donald Trump went on his piece of shit social media platform and the media to bloviate and rub some hot embers in the eyes of every Californian instead of offering help. He berated President Biden and Governor Newsom over the catastrophic wildfires that have consumed my home and thousands of others from the wildfires that struck Pacific Palisades.

Historic winds up to 100 mph were the culprit, spreading fire and burning embers and the blaze throughout the Palisades and many other ordinarily safe locations.

Yet, the fucking halfwit shit this out, while the Beltway press grinned and nodded as though it was perfectly normal.

REPORTER: On California, Mr. President, during the pandemic, you often said that you didn't believe that you should bail out blue states that you believe were being dismantled. Given your criticism of Governor Gavin Newsom, are you willing to work with him? And do you believe that federal aid should be provided to California for as long as it takes? TRUMP: Well, it's very sad because I've been trying to get Gavin Newsom to allow water to come. You'd have tremendous water up there. They sent it out to the Pacific because they're trying to protect a tiny little fish, which is in other areas, by the way, called a smelt. And for the sake of a smelt, they have no water. They had no water in the fire hydrants today in Los Angeles. It was a terrible thing. And we're gonna get that done. It's gonna finally be done.

WTF? How stupid is this asshole?

Planes and helicopters couldn't fly because of the high winds, which destroyed the recovery process.

He also vomited this out on his crap portal:

The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country. In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe. Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!

Maybe Trump's birds, windmills, and land sharks could have saved Los Angeles. Maybe my house would have been saved if Newsom had some people raking the leaves better, right?

Saving goldfish smelts is what caused the damage?

You people, yes you, that voted him in are as responsible for his bile as he is. If you got suckered in by the media and MAGA lies, fuck you too.

No conscious president-elect would ever say the things he says when fires are still raging in a city under siege.

Water?

You demented twit.