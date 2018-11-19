John Oliver: Trump's Wildfire Gaffes Are Sad And Hilarious

Donald Trump's visit to California to inspect wildfire-damaged areas...did not go well.
Asked if the devastation changed his position on climate change, Trump answered, "No, we want great climate."
And "Paradise, California" he referred to as "Pleasure." Twice. Jerry Brown and other California officials corrected him the second time.
This is a president who has a lack-of-staff and no-briefings problem, to start with.
One of the other problems with Trump is, he's an example of several authoritarian leaders to crop up on the world scene in the past decade. But John Oliver got to that too:
JOHN OLIVER: The world is dabbling with something very dangerous right now, and America needs to be careful. And look, I know democracy can be, often by design, frustrating. Checks and balances can be irritating and slow, and might not deliver the outcome you wanted. But removing them opens the door to something much worse.
