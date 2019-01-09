Angry Trump Takes It Out On California Wildfire Victims

Adderall Adolf is pissed about his failed PR blitz about the wall, so he's taking it out on California again. In an early morning Wednesday tweet, complete with characteristic misspelling of the word "forest," (come on, guys, it's a tough one) he complained that billions of FEMA dollars are sent to California for "forrest" fires, and if they don't get their act together, he's ordering that money be stopped.

I mean, can't California get their act together and just move their "forrests" out to the "dessert" where everyone knows there is never a "forrest" fire?

Immediately, there was backlash from one of the state's Senators, Kamala Harris, who rightly accused him of playing politics with FEMA money. She also, pointless as it may be, but necessary, restated that the state's wildfires are the results of that thing called C-L-I-M-A-T-E C-H-A-N-G-E. Sigh. This is exhausting.

Californians endured the deadliest wildfire in our state’s history last year. We should work together to mitigate these fires by combating climate change, not play politics by threatening to withhold money from survivors of a deadly natural disaster. pic.twitter.com/uMopf0Z05i — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 9, 2019

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi also smacked back President Poopchute's "assinine" tweet, accusing him of dishonoring the American citizens, including firefighters and children, might I add, who lost their lives battling and trying to escape the wildfires. She also brought a little fire of her own to Senator Mitch McTurtle by gently encouraging him to not allow such indignities to stand.

.@realDonaldTrump’s threat insults the memory of scores of Americans who perished in wildfires last year & thousands more who lost their homes. @GOPLeader must join me to condemn & call on POTUS to reassure millions in CA that our govt will be there for them in their time of need https://t.co/YZJQug9zh0 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 9, 2019

We know what will happen, though. Nothing. McTurtle will say nothing, because he has no moral compass. Adderall Adolf will do nothing because his threats are meaningless. All the rest of us can do is wait for either a perp walk, or for the House to impeach the motherf*cker.