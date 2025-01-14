'They Don't Deserve Anything': Tuberville Threatens CA Wildfire Victims

The senator from the welfare state of Alabama doesn't want any of those "woke" California wildfire victims getting any help from the federal government.

Here's candidate for the dumbest member of the United States Senate, Tommy Tuberville, threatening the California wildfire victims on this Wednesday's The Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax:

SALCEDO: Senator, why should other states be bailing out California for choosing the wrong people to run their state? TUBERVILLE: We shouldn't be. They got 40 million people in that state and they vote in these, these imbeciles in office, and, and they continue to do it, and it's just a very small part of them in that state that's doing it. If you go to California, you run into a lot of Republicans, a lot of good people, and I hate it for them, but they are just overwhelmed by, by these inner city woke policies with the people that vote for them, and it, it, you know... I don’t mind sending them some money. But unless they show that they’re going to change their ways and get back to building dams and storing water, doing the maintenance with the brush and the trees and everything that everybody else does in the country, and they refuse to do it – they don’t deserve anything, to be honest with you, unless they show us they’re going to make some changes, Chris.

President Biden signed disaster declaration, after disaster declaration for the state of Alabama during his time in office, and no one blinked an eye. Can you imagine the blow-back from Republicans if Democrats ever acted like this after a natural disaster in a red state?

And as someone who comes from a state that collects more from the federal government than they pay, Tuberville really needs to just STFU.