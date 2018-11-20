Seth Meyers Burns Trump Over 'Raking The Forest'

On Monday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Seth devoted his "A Closer Look" segment to President Stupid's embarrassing appearance at the site of California's devastating wildfires.

We covered yesterday how Finnish Twitter had fun posting "raking the forest" pictures at Trump's expense.

Seth Meyers noted from the press conference video that Trump was so incoherent, other officials appearing with him would not look directly at him.

SETH MEYERS: “Look at everyone else trying not to look at him. They all look like parents at the grocery store whose toddler just said, ‘Daddy, that lady is fat.’ If you didn’t know Trump was president you’d think he was a weirdo who just walked up to them from his trailer in the woods.

Seth then launched into an impersonation of Trump.