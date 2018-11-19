Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Finland Pokes Fun At Trump And Starts Vacuuming The Forest

Because, you know, fire management requires it, according to President Stupid.
By Frances Langum
Finland Pokes Fun At Trump And Starts Vacuuming The Forest
Image from: Frances Langum / composite

By now you've likely heard of the latest worldwide embarrassment coming out of Donald Trump's mouth.

Trump claims that Finland has better fire marshaling because they "rake their forests." Newsweek:

“I was with the president of Finland and he said: ‘We have a much different—we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem.”

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö addressed Trump's comments head-on on Sunday, asserting that he never touted the country's forest "raking and cleaning" skills.

“I mentioned [to] him that Finland is a land covered by forests and we also have a good monitoring system and network,” Niinistö reportedly told Ilta-Sanomat, Finland's second-largest newspaper. He also recalled telling Trump that Finns "take care of our forests."

Turns out Finnish Twitter has a great sense of humor. The hashtag #haravonti means "raking":


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.