Finland Pokes Fun At Trump And Starts Vacuuming The Forest

By now you've likely heard of the latest worldwide embarrassment coming out of Donald Trump's mouth.

Trump claims that Finland has better fire marshaling because they "rake their forests." Newsweek:

“I was with the president of Finland and he said: ‘We have a much different—we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem.” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö addressed Trump's comments head-on on Sunday, asserting that he never touted the country's forest "raking and cleaning" skills. “I mentioned [to] him that Finland is a land covered by forests and we also have a good monitoring system and network,” Niinistö reportedly told Ilta-Sanomat, Finland's second-largest newspaper. He also recalled telling Trump that Finns "take care of our forests."

Turns out Finnish Twitter has a great sense of humor. The hashtag #haravonti means "raking":

