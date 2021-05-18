'A Closer Look' Asks: Is Rudy Being Hung Out To Dry?

Loyalty is a one-way street when comes to Traitor Trump.

Look what he did to his former hatchet man Michael Cohen, who served him for 10 years.

Does Rudy really believe the seditious ex will help him at all if it puts him in an awkward position? Seth Meyers says obviously not.

Former President Donald Trump is not expected to throw attorney Rudy Giuliani a legal lifeline, a CNN legal correspondent reported this week.

Absent from any filings on the Giuliani search warrants is anything from Trump’s legal team. At this point, Trump is not expected to ask the court to intervene to make claims of privilege or raise other issues. By this point in the Cohen case Trump had intervened. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 17, 2021

And Seth Meyers covered the Daily Beast report that Traitor Trump is ignoring his most vicious attack dog, whose pleas are falling on deaf ears..

According to three people familiar with the matter, Trump, as well as several of his legal advisers and longtime confidants, have been hesitant about swooping in to help the embattled Giuliani, who for years worked as Trump’s personal lawyer, a political adviser, and attack dog. Giuliani also served as a major player in the Trump-Ukraine scandal and as a key driver in the former president’s efforts to nullify Joe Biden’s clear victory in the 2020 election.

Giuliani's lawyer is now claiming that his "trail by combat" rant at the infamous January 6th speech that caused an insurrection was just hyperbole.

Riiiight.

Giuliani and his team of miscreants, who lost almost every court challenge they filed, promoted every single conspiracy and lie about the 2020 election possible. They are majorly responsible for January 6, almost as much as Trump.

And if Giuliani turned on Trump, the traitor and his allies in the media would immediately attack him.

That would be a thing to behold.