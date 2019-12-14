Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Seth Meyers Takes A 'Closer Look' At Trump's Impeachment

Seth Meyers notes Trump is "surprised" he is only getting TWO articles of impeachment.
By Frances Langum

Seth Meyers also noted Trump's insecurities when it comes to Greta Thunberg:

MEYERS: And on top of all that, he attacked a 16-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg, simply for trying to save the planet from an existential crisis. Trump tweeted today, “Greta must work on her anger management problem then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend chill, Greta, chill." You want her to chill? Whenever you scream, you look like a tick that’s about to burst. I mean, look at him. He looks like a rabid possum hissing at you for disturbing his nest. Also, you are a 73-year-old man attacking a 16-year-old activist, because she cares about the environment. Think about how sad that is. You are a husk of a man. Actually not even, for there to have been a husk of a man, there would have had to been a man to begin with. You’re a husk of a husk.

Thank the gods there are comedians willing to tell the truth in America.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.