Seth Meyers Takes A 'Closer Look' At Trump's Impeachment

Seth Meyers also noted Trump's insecurities when it comes to Greta Thunberg:

MEYERS: And on top of all that, he attacked a 16-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg, simply for trying to save the planet from an existential crisis. Trump tweeted today, “Greta must work on her anger management problem then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend chill, Greta, chill." You want her to chill? Whenever you scream, you look like a tick that’s about to burst. I mean, look at him. He looks like a rabid possum hissing at you for disturbing his nest. Also, you are a 73-year-old man attacking a 16-year-old activist, because she cares about the environment. Think about how sad that is. You are a husk of a man. Actually not even, for there to have been a husk of a man, there would have had to been a man to begin with. You’re a husk of a husk.

Thank the gods there are comedians willing to tell the truth in America.