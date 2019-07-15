Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Seth Meyers Takes 'A Closer Look' At Trump's Racism

Thank goodness for late night comedians.
By Frances Langum

Watch for the Trump takedown, stay for the worst Dr. Zeuss book ever.

Open thread below...


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.