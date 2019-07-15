Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Politics
7/15/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Seth Meyers Takes 'A Closer Look' At Trump's Racism
Thank goodness for late night comedians.
By
Frances Langum
Watch for the Trump takedown, stay for the worst Dr. Zeuss book ever.
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Meyers: When You Put Pressure On Them, 'Trump Team Stabs Back Like Eighth Grade Girls'
Late Night host Seth Meyers' riffs on the Trump administration as Mueller zeroes in on Jared Kushner.
Nov 23, 2017
By
Heather
Sarah Kendzior: If I’m On TV ‘Then You Know America Is In Bad Shape’
Part two of Seth Meyers' interview with author and expert on authoritarian regimes, Sarah Kendzior.
Apr 25, 2018
By
Heather
Trump Gets Skewered By Seth Meyers At White House Correspondents Dinner
Trump Gets Skewered by Seth Meyers at White House Correspondents Dinner
Apr 30, 2011
By
Heather
Seth Meyers: Trump 'Is A Bunch Of Symptoms'
Seth Meyers tackled Trump's racism, hate, and misogyny.
Feb 12, 2019
By
Karoli Kuns
Seth Meyers Burns Trump Over 'Raking The Forest'
Seth Meyers on Monday during his "Closer Look" segment poked fun at Trump visiting California wildfire devastation.
Nov 20, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Seth Meyers Hilariously Smacks GOP For Their Dear Leader Worship
He also debunks Trump's lie about repealing Obamacare.
Dec 22, 2017
By
Karoli Kuns
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc