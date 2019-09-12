Seth Meyers Takes A Closer Look At Trump's Refusal To Allow Bahamians Into U.S.

Seth Meyers talked about Trump’s refusal to allow Bahamian refugees into the country in last night's A Closer Look segment.

"I'm sorry. So you think gang members and drug dealers snuck into the Bahamas, then hid out there and waited for a hurricane so they could eventually pretend to be refugees and sneak into the United States?" he said to Trump.

"Psst! I need to get this kilo of cocaine into the United States."

"No problem. Just take it to the Bahamas and then wait five years."

"The only people who have ever been in the Bahamas who weren't supposed to be in the Bahamas are old people who got on the wrong cruise. 'I thought we were going to Barbados!' "

Meyers pointed out that Trump has always conflated immigrants with criminals "despite the fact that immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than native-born Americans."

"This is in many ways the central lie of his political career, and he repeated it again during a rally on Monday, even doing some crowd work with the audience in North Carolina.

One of the biggest issues in this election is, in fact, sanctuary cities. Sanctuary-city policies that force prisons and jails to release criminal aliens directly into your neighborhoods. Get out. Go ahead. Go into the neighborhood. [ Crowd booing ] Go into... What's your neighborhood? Where do you live? Rutherford. Rutherford County. [ Cheers and applause ] Okay. So, how do you feel about having them release hardened, horrible criminals into Rutherford County? I don't think so.

"Oh, they're releasing hardened criminals into Rutherford County?" Meyers said. "Are your aides on parole?

"I mean, seriously."