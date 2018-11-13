Seth Meyers Takes A Closer Look At Trump's Fraudster Friends

Seth Meyers walks his audience through Grifty McTrumpster's seedy pals and their grifty ways, before addressing the grifters' claims of voter fraud in Florida.

Meyers reminds the audience: "The guys lying about non-existent voter fraud are the ones who have committed actual fraud: a grifter president put a grifter in charge of the Justice Department and is trying to get another grifter elected to the Senate. But like the grifter he is, Trump always abandons the people who serve him, whether it's his Attorney General, his personal fixer, or even someone as close to him as his own...Pecker."

Enjoy.