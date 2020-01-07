Entertainment
Seth Meyers Takes 'A Closer Look' At Threats Of War Crimes

Trump is suggesting war crimes are appropriate.
By Frances Langum
SETH MEYERS: Trump and his allies are lying in the exact same ways the Bush administration lied us into a catastrophic war in Iraq nearly 17 years ago, and the exact same people are doing it. After the attack, Fox News decided to turn to their stable of lumpy white guys who have been wrong about everything, like Lindsey Graham, a champion of the Iraq war, and former Bush officials and serial liars Ari Fleischer and Karl Rove.

Why are these the best experts we can get?

Oh Seth, I think you know.

Open thread below...


