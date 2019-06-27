Seth Meyers Takes A Closer Look At The Democratic Candidates Debate

The comedy shows all went live after last night's debates, and Seth Meyers was great.

"A big question underlying all these policy debates is this: How will you get your agenda passed if there’s a Republican Congress? The moderators asked Warren if she had any ideas for dealing with that and her answer was unequivocal."

CHUCK TODD: Do you have a plan for dealing with Mitch McConnell? ELIZABETH WARREN: I do.

"Damn. If Mitch McConnell were capable of feeling human motion, he'd be terrified right now. That's the moment where everyone else wondered, 'Maybe I should just go.' That was like when the matriarch of a southern dynasty stands up and says, “I’ve made a decision!” Meyers said.

"When Warren said that, Booker's face got permanently stuck like that. Tim Ryan's hat flew back on his head."