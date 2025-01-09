The Stupid! It Burns! Fox Anchor Denies What's Right In Front Of Him

Even though they were discussing the fires in Los Angeles, Fox host John Roberts and reporter William Lajeunesse proved themselves to be not so bright themselves (emphasis mine):

ROBERTS: So William, 31 years ago we had our base of operations just down the street from where you are at Gladstones as we were covering the old Topanga Canyon fire. I mean this keeps happening year after year after year. How is it that it keeps happening? You know Trump has, Trump back in 2020 was very critical of California for not enforcing rules to clear underbrush and make sure that the forests floors were clean just to stop these fires from spreading so rapidly. Why does this keep happening again and again?

LAJEUNESSE: Why? Well there's a multitude of reasons, right? But number one, this fire in Pally started in a residential area. That didn't have anything to do with the wildfires that we often do see that start in the National Forest or in the what we call the urban rural interface where a lot of people have moved into and frankly they don't take proper care and don't put you know surrounding their homes and take care of it like that. But we now have, and this isn't gonna really answer your question, but we have a year-round fire season. Right now, we haven't, we've got marginal rain the last few months. I think you can blame California on something but other things I don't want to say it's mother nature. I haven't looked at the total statistics for a number of acres burned but in a situation like this as I said when it starts in the middle of a community you're gonna have problems.

The other problem that that isn't is related of course is insurance. Now that is something you can look at the state and look at responsibility. A lot of people have been kicked off their policies. I got kicked off, had to go to a state plan and some people in the Palisades and Malibu are going without fire insurance all together. So gosh only knows but these are these homes here along the water these are ten-million-dollar homes and up. Some of the Palisades we're looking 30 million up in the Riviera area right. So there's this is going to be a very, very, very expensive fire, John.