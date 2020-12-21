Ana Navarro Rips Rubio For Jumping Vaccine Line, And GOP For $600 Checks

Woe to the hypocrite who crosses Ana Navarro's path, including every single Republican senator who has downplayed the lethality of COVID-19 and flouted the CDC guidelines meant to curb its spread in a grotesque effort to politicize medicine. Her target at the moment is Senator Marco Rubio, who not only received the vaccine after doing all of the above, but then joked about it afterwards.
Young, healthy Senator, who spoke at rallies packed w/thousands w/o masks, who supports Trump -who’s down-played COVID & mocked those who wear masks, is 1st to get vaccine while most medical workers, elderly & infirm Americans, wait.
Congratulations on ur privilege, @marcorubio. pic.twitter.com/gpm3PfNCd4
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 20, 2020
She appeared with Brooke Baldwin, practically disemboweled him for his disgusting show of privilege and callous indifference to the suffering he's helped cause.
When Baldwin brought up this gaslighting tweet that Rubio posted over the weekend, Navarro took it into an even higher gear.
People are tired of being told they have to stay home & can’t work or open their business by people who break their own rules and haven’t missed a paycheck
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 20, 2020
Navarro gave a righteous sermon on the privilege held by members of Congress, and snuck in a deadly joke about how little $600 buys the average American. She finished him, though, with a verbal beat-down for having had the unmitigated nerve to crack jokes while receiving the vaccine, including one about needing a tan, ffs.
[...]
If they get sick, they get privileged health care. And then it takes them these many months to get together on a stimulus package to give the average American, you know, making under $75,000 $600? $600. $600. That pays for like, four hours of hush money for Stormy Daniels. That does not pay rent, that does not pay utilities, that does not pay for food in places like Miami, and I expect New York and most places in the United States.
[...]
But something that really pissed me off, triggered me, of that post, was, you know, he started by making a joke about how he looked away from the needle and how he needed a tan in his arm. You've got a privilege others don't. You are getting a precious vaccine that millions are waiting for. There is people risking their lives on a daily basis that are not getting that vaccine yet, and you crack a joke about your pasty white arm? Really? Really? I can't.
Gotta say that Stormy Daniels line really puts it in perspective, doesn't it?