Ana Navarro Rips Rubio For Jumping Vaccine Line, And GOP For $600 Checks

Woe to the hypocrite who crosses Ana Navarro's path, including every single Republican senator who has downplayed the lethality of COVID-19 and flouted the CDC guidelines meant to curb its spread in a grotesque effort to politicize medicine. Her target at the moment is Senator Marco Rubio, who not only received the vaccine after doing all of the above, but then joked about it afterwards.

Young, healthy Senator, who spoke at rallies packed w/thousands w/o masks, who supports Trump -who’s down-played COVID & mocked those who wear masks, is 1st to get vaccine while most medical workers, elderly & infirm Americans, wait.

Congratulations on ur privilege, @marcorubio. pic.twitter.com/gpm3PfNCd4 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 20, 2020

She appeared with Brooke Baldwin, practically disemboweled him for his disgusting show of privilege and callous indifference to the suffering he's helped cause.

NAVARRO: The thing that gets stuck in my craw and other people's craw is people who have been enabling Donald Trump downplaying the COVID virus, calling it a hoax, who have attended, spoken at, encouraged, promoted and participated in so many of his reckless rallies where people have been packed like sardines and have spoken at these rallies knowing people are there maskless, who have attended superspreader events at the White House like we've seen, you know, so many people get infected with COVID at them, and then -- and then -- after they've been selfish, after they've been reckless, after they've been servile to Donald Trump, then they get to jump the lines and go in front of people who are in nursing homes, and go in front of people who've been risking their lives for ten months to keep others safe, like medical workers? They get to go in front of people who are on dialysis and on chemo? Give me a damn break. Give me a break. That is just so immoral.

When Baldwin brought up this gaslighting tweet that Rubio posted over the weekend, Navarro took it into an even higher gear.

People are tired of being told they have to stay home & can’t work or open their business by people who break their own rules and haven’t missed a paycheck — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 20, 2020

Navarro gave a righteous sermon on the privilege held by members of Congress, and snuck in a deadly joke about how little $600 buys the average American. She finished him, though, with a verbal beat-down for having had the unmitigated nerve to crack jokes while receiving the vaccine, including one about needing a tan, ffs.

NAVARRO: Look, I'm really perplexed by the level of privilege that congress has. Brooke, there is millions and millions and millions of Americans who have lost their jobs. There's millions and millions more who have been furloughed or have had their salaries cut or had their hours cut. Congress has not.

[...]

If they get sick, they get privileged health care. And then it takes them these many months to get together on a stimulus package to give the average American, you know, making under $75,000 $600? $600. $600. That pays for like, four hours of hush money for Stormy Daniels. That does not pay rent, that does not pay utilities, that does not pay for food in places like Miami, and I expect New York and most places in the United States.

[...]

But something that really pissed me off, triggered me, of that post, was, you know, he started by making a joke about how he looked away from the needle and how he needed a tan in his arm. You've got a privilege others don't. You are getting a precious vaccine that millions are waiting for. There is people risking their lives on a daily basis that are not getting that vaccine yet, and you crack a joke about your pasty white arm? Really? Really? I can't.

Gotta say that Stormy Daniels line really puts it in perspective, doesn't it?