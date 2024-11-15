Trump Nominates Worm-in-Brain RFK Jr For HHS Secretary

Anti-vax degenerate RFK Jr. was finally nominated by Donald Trump to be run the Department of Health and Human Services.

And the despicables keep on coming. RFK Jr has already said that if he has his way fluoride is on its way out.

Can Vitamin C be far behind?

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2024

What happens if a new strain of COVID hits, or bird flu or god forbid something else happens and the country needs to turn to the CDC or the NAID for help?

Is RFK Jr going to nix their help?

Trump is on a roll nominating freaks, geeks, and nincompoops to top positions in the US government.

Will QAnon Klan Mom be tapped to run the Dept of Education next?

Not sure how bringing back Measles and bringing back Polio makes anyone more healthy… https://t.co/M2ihZHa68O — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) August 25, 2024

When the NY Post editorial board, and yes they have one, pans Trump's plan to put this man in charge of our health care, then you know his nomination is in trouble.