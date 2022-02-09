NC Board Of Elections Says It Can Eliminate Cawthorn As A Candidate

Aiding and abetting sedition against the United States of America is not a good look for a sitting Congressperson.
By John AmatoFebruary 9, 2022

In a blow to Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina State Board of Elections asserts it has the power to disqualify him from running for office if he aided in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

The NC State Board used section 3 of the 14th amendment to make the case.

Cawthorn acts more like a clown then a US Congressman. (I'm not even mentioning how he met his wife in Russia) He uses his position to promote his grievance performance wingnut carnival act on television and little more. Cawthorn promotes almost every QAnon conspiracy theory that he finds.

NC Republicans have bashed him for his dereliction of duty.

John Hood, CEO and president of the John Locke Foundation, the secular church of the North Carolina Republican establishment: “Madison Cawthorn is a callow and appallingly ignorant young man who regularly embarrasses conservatives and Republicans, whether they admit it or not.”

“What conservative policy has Cawthorn ever delivered for his district? He’s barely even a lawmaker,” wrote GOP legislative attorney Brent Woodcox. “He just plays one on TV.”

Cawthorn has been screaming about cancel culture, but this time it's his own party threatening to cancel him. If the January 6 committee uncovers real evidence of his involvement in the insurrection, his political career is done and dusted anyway.

Cawthorn's reaction with Steve Bannon today.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue