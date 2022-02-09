NC Board Of Elections Says It Can Eliminate Cawthorn As A Candidate

In a blow to Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina State Board of Elections asserts it has the power to disqualify him from running for office if he aided in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

The NC State Board used section 3 of the 14th amendment to make the case.

This filing confirms that the North Carolina State Board of Elections is prepared to investigate Madison Cawthorn and remove him from the 2022 ballot if it concludes that he facilitated the Jan. 6 attack. It's a big deal.



Cawthorn acts more like a clown then a US Congressman. (I'm not even mentioning how he met his wife in Russia) He uses his position to promote his grievance performance wingnut carnival act on television and little more. Cawthorn promotes almost every QAnon conspiracy theory that he finds.



NC Republicans have bashed him for his dereliction of duty.

John Hood, CEO and president of the John Locke Foundation, the secular church of the North Carolina Republican establishment: “Madison Cawthorn is a callow and appallingly ignorant young man who regularly embarrasses conservatives and Republicans, whether they admit it or not.” “What conservative policy has Cawthorn ever delivered for his district? He’s barely even a lawmaker,” wrote GOP legislative attorney Brent Woodcox. “He just plays one on TV.”

Cawthorn has been screaming about cancel culture, but this time it's his own party threatening to cancel him. If the January 6 committee uncovers real evidence of his involvement in the insurrection, his political career is done and dusted anyway.

