Madison Cawthorn Is A Clown

And that's saying something!
Madison Cawthorn Is A Clown
Rep. Cawthorn appears at the seditious January 6th Trump speech that was the touchstone of the attack at the US CapitolCredit: Getty Images: Bill Clark
By John AmatoJanuary 19, 2022

Rep Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is fast becoming the single biggest clown in all of Congress.

Cawthorn is rivaling the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, Ron Johnson, Louie Gohmert, etc...

There are too many to list here.

But the world is still in a pandemic and this simpleton tweets this:

Doctor Fauci is 81 years young and going strong.

Joe Rogan is 54 years old.

It would be odd under any circumstance if Fauci looked healthier that Rogan.

Right wing ignoramuses are endless in our halls of Congress, but the attacks on our top medical minds during COVID is unconscionable.

Making Dr. Fauci a scapegoat for all of Trump's deficiencies is reprehensible.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue