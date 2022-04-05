Madison Cawthorn Defines A Woman In 'Tallywacker' House Floor Speech

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Monday offered his own definition of "what a woman is."
Credit: Screengrab - CSPAN
April 5, 2022

The North Carolina Republican made the remarks after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson declined to define "woman" in her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

"The left has ripped away the pin of truth from the author of life," Cawthorn opined during a House floor speech on Monday. "They've exchanged natural science for party platform and declared war on biology."

"I never imagined that one of my sacred duties in this hallowed chamber would be explaining to the House Speaker the difference between a man and a woman," he continued. "Take notes, Madame Speaker, I'm about to define what a woman is for you."

Cawthorn then offered his definition: "XX chromosomes, no Tallywacker."

"It's so simple," he said. "And yet, today, this proclamation of fundamental scientific fact will cause the woke liberals in Silicon Valley to strip you of your voice and ban you until you bow at their altar of falsehoods."

"Perhaps it will click when you hand the gavel to Republicans," Cawthorn added.

Cawthorn recently came under fire from fellow Republicans after he claimed to have been invited to orgies and observed cocaine use while in Washington, D.C.

Discussion

