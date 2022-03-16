North Carolina Newspaper: Cawthorn Is Deplorable

You are correct, sir!
North Carolina Newspaper: Cawthorn Is Deplorable
By John AmatoMarch 16, 2022

The Winston-Salem Journal took a sledgehammer to Madison Cawthorn after he called "Zelenskyy a thug who is pushing woke ideology.

I love how the paper used a criticism by Hillary Clinton in their title to describe this despicable human being.

The Journal now listed the many legitimate reasons to criticize the wheelchair bound legislator and then got to his latest asshattery.

Appearing at a town hall meeting in Asheville on March 5, Cawthorn told a group of supporters, “Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug.

”Zelenskyy? Maybe he meant Cal Zelenskyy, who delivers pizza in Old Fort.

But no; he continued: “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”Woke ideologies” being today’s “politically correct,” a catch-all term for anything conservatives dislike.

Cawthorn's only function as a Republican Congressman is to go on Fox News and other extreme right-wing outlets and promote MAGA and QAnon conspiracy theories.

The North Carolina paper has had enough.

The Winston-Salem Journal concluded:

The communities in our state’s 11th Congressional District have their share of problems, including the opioid crisis that has affected every other segment of society, underfunded educational resources and the challenge of drawing economic opportunities to help them thrive. They would do better to elect a representative who addresses those issues rather than one who repeats Russian talking points and distracts them with culture wars.

Can I have an amen, sister and brothers?

