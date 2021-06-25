Republican Lecturing Dems On 'Facts' Can't Get His Own Facts Straight

This sort of basic stupidity happens so often with Cawthorn, Greene, Boebert, etc that it makes one think it's all deliberate, that they do this intentionally so as to gain even more attention than their otherwise banal, barely literate comments would command. That's my working theory anyway. I could be wrong.

Source: Raw Story

A Republican from North Carolina was ridiculed on Monday after making a hilarious blunder while attempting to lecture Democrats about facts. Rep. Madison Cawthorne (R-NC) was homeschooled as a child and then attended a single semester of college, during which he "earned mostly D's." On Thursday, Cawthorne demonstrated his intelligence during a speech on the House floor about facts. "It was Thomas Jefferson that said 'Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.' Let's cast our eyes over the facts, shall we," he said. The quote that Cawthorne misattributed to Jefferson is actually a famous quote by John Adams.

As usual, Twitter just amplified the attention that Cawthorn would get.

That wasn’t Thomas Jefferson, it was John Adams. What an ignorant posturing jackweasel. https://t.co/7Yx4LwEW5t — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 24, 2021

just one of the stupidest people in congress acyn i mean gohmert level stupidity — darth™ (@darth) June 24, 2021

It's a fact that John Adams said that.

It's a fact that Cawthorn doesn't factcheck. pic.twitter.com/BxMC8cl2jE — Stray Political Cat (@StrayPolitical) June 24, 2021

Honestly, his "communications" staff is not doing him any favors and might really dislike/hate him. Kind of like Meghan McCains hair stylist. — DebbieM NO FBR Lists!*Biden/Harris, Senate/House!* (@MaukDebbie) June 24, 2021

