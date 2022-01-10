NC Voters Want Cawthorn's Candidacy Disqualified For Role In Insurrection

Some North Carolina voters are not thrilled with Madison Cawthorn's dog and pony show as an elected official, especially after what transpired on Jan 6.

The AP is reporting, "A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington, questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day."

Rep. Cawthorn isn't too happy being called out for his seditious behavior:

Left-wing activists are trying to stop me from fighting for YOU THE PEOPLE!



I won't be stopped. Help me fight back! https://t.co/nZKdeQTyCG pic.twitter.com/b1Idx0d18a — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 10, 2022

There's no time like the present to fundraise, right Madison?

The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War. The 1868 amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

That would make about 100 Republican Congresscritters in peril, too.

Don't get us started on how much investigation we need into Madison Cawthorn's marriage to a possible Russian honey pot. It's possible Cawthorn is a national security risk.

😬Another Republican with "a magical relationship" with Russia.



Seems Madison Cawthorn's marriage was set up by a guy he meet in St Petersburg, Russia, who dangled a fake crossfit competition to introduce the wheelchair-bound Cawthorn to his honey…pot whom he's now divorcing. https://t.co/a5KRm6XTOY — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) December 27, 2021