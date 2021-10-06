Madison Cawthorn's Campaign Ad Calls For 'Christian Army'

In a new political ad, the right wing troll from North Carolina Madison Cawthorn cut an ad that promotes Christian nationalism and demands "Christians" form an army to defeat Democrats.

Cawthorn, whose regularly claims Old Testament icons were Christian (?), is going full white Christian nationalist in order to hold on to his House seat.

Where are you, men and women of faith?



If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom.



Stand united as men and women of faith to fight for America! pic.twitter.com/FQNKo8vfRs — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 3, 2021

Erroneously citing the Old Testament, Madison Cawthorn yelled, "Look at David look at Daniel look at Esther, look at all these people who influenced the government of their day to uphold Christian principles."

As Right Wing Watch notes, "David, Daniel, and Esther are Jewish figures who were mentioned in the Hebrew Bible hundreds of years before Jesus or the existence of Christianity, so it makes no sense to insist that they 'influenced the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles.'"

Madison Cawthorn is also not a Mensa candidate.

"It is time for the American Christian church to come out of the shadows to say no longer are we going to allow our culture to be determined by people who hate things that we believe in!' Cawthorn croaked.

Cawthorn went on to claim that if [Christians] "lose the country" to the Democrats then they will never be free, kinda like the Romans throwing them into the lion pit in Spartacus.

Hyperbolic rhetoric is the GOP's political platform. So is slandering Democrats, not a few of whom go to church. Joe Biden is quite religious, if you haven't noticed.

I'm even surprised Cawthorn found the time to cut a political ad as crazy as it is since all he does is fly around the country and troll. But this language is also dangerous. Holy War talk is something some people on the Right take seriously. And a lot of them own guns.

But trolls gotta troll. It's very lucrative. And it might just get people killed.