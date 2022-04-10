Welcome To The Carnival Barker’s MAGA Revival Tour

Hard to tell the difference between a so-called political rally and a religious revival tour these days with stunts like these by Trumpster Madison Cawthorn.
By HeatherApril 10, 2022

So, how stupid are the members of the Trump MAGA cult that still flocks to his rallies? This stupid apparently.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn stood up from his wheelchair at a Trump rally in North Carolina:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn stood up from his wheelchair at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina on Saturday.

"My friends, this country can change very quickly. And it may seem impossible, people tell me that it's impossible to change the direction of our country. That it's impossible to root out the corruption in our government," Cawthorn said in his speech.

Two aides then helped him to stand as he propped himself up on a metal walking frame.

"But my friends, God spared my life. He has given me the strength to stand before you today, so do not lecture me on what is impossible!" Cawthorn said to the cheering crowd.

Makes you wonder if you're watching a political rally, or something more like this:

Gotta' love some of the responses on Twitter:

