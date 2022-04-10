Appeals Court Allows Challenge To Madison Cawthorn Reelection To Go Forward

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) will once again have to defend his right to run for office after he allegedly supported an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By DavidApril 10, 2022

HuffPost reported that U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will hear arguments against an injunction that prevented Cawthorn from being removed from the ballot.

Free Speech for People has joined with North Carolina voters to sue on the premise that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution does not allow people who support insurrectionists to run for office.

Cawthorn spoke at a Jan. 6 rally that helped incite the riot. He has also praised rioters.

The lawmaker has previously won an injunction against the challenge to his reelection. The Fourth Circuit declined to stay that decision but granted an expedited appeal.

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for May 3.

