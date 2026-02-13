Ron Johnson's Battle Of Wits With Keith Ellison Did Not End Well

During a Senate hearing, Sen Ron Johnson started to go after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and tried to pin the execution-style murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti on Minnesota state officials and the First Amendment. Despite RoJo's repeated efforts to have a gotcha moment, it kept backfiring on him:

ROJO: ...We had a very interesting hearing last week on the fraud in Minnesota, and we had State Senator Mark Kran. And in his testimony, he was talking about local reports of something like 30,000, they called them observers, being trained. I thought that was an incredible figure. I'm not saying that they actually were. But it certainly sounds that there are activists being trained. Are you aware of training for activists, Mr. Ellison in Minnesota? Some of these protesters literally went through training. There are groups out there providing training. Are you aware of that?

ELLISON: Yeah, I'm aware of that. I mean, it's common for people to use their First Amendment right to protest things that they don't believe are right. Were you aware of the First Amendment activity, sir?

ROJO: Were you aware of the Signal chats? I believe one I believe is the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota was actually helping manage one of those Signal chats that were deploying those trained activists to the legal law enforcement actions, or were you aware that Signal chat chapters being used to deploy those people?

ELLISON: I'm aware it exists, but this is First Amendment activity, sir. This is something that the law...

ROJO: Did you ever encourage people to go out there and exercise the first...

ELLISON: Yeah, I really admit being in favor of the First Amendment.