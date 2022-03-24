North Carolina GOP: Nobody Wants To 'Help' Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn now faces another huge problem.
By John AmatoMarch 24, 2022

You may recall that Madison Cawthorn hired primarily "comms people" for his staff rather than experts on constituent services and legislation. Cawthorn clearly craves media attention rather than the actual work that comes with being a real working member of Congress.

And now he's got a real problem related to keeping his job.

When North Carolina redrew their Congressional map, Cawthorn (NC-11) weirdly decided to give up his old seat and run in a more conservative district. This opened the floodgates for other Republicans to run for the open seat, and he himself approached local GOP chair Michele Woodhouse to run.

Unfortunately for Cawthorn, that map was thrown out, and now he has to try to win his old seat back, but this time he faces stiff competition from other Republicans including Woodhouse.

The Daily Beast reports, many other Republicans called Woodhouse to continue to run against Cawthorn.

“When he decided to come back in, my phone blew up with calls—from within the district, across North Carolina, elected officials from D.C.—saying, ‘You have to stay in the race,’” Woodhouse said.

When video surfaced of Cawthorn calling Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy "a thug," that is not a positive asset for his reelection campaign. Since then, Cawthorn has become a useful idiot for Russian TV.

The Winston-Salem Journal dubbed him a "Deplorable."

The communities in our state’s 11th Congressional District have their share of problems, including the opioid crisis that has affected every other segment of society, underfunded educational resources and the challenge of drawing economic opportunities to help them thrive. They would do better to elect a representative who addresses those issues rather than one who repeats Russian talking points and distracts them with culture wars.

Woodhouse is not going to go away now.

Woodhouse knows Cawthorn well. Asked what, exactly, is the deal with him—what explains all this inexplicable behavior—she turned to the Bible’s story of David and Goliath.

Cawthorn once fashioned himself as David. Power, said Woodhouse, has changed him.

“He wants to be able to have all the glory, without the work, without the sacrifice,” she said. “Some people will excuse it as youth, but at 26 years old… at a certain point, you're not young anymore. It’s really about depth.”

For Cawthorn, it's really about being a Fox News celebrity.

He should be disqualified from running because of his participation in J6, period.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue