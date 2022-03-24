North Carolina GOP: Nobody Wants To 'Help' Cawthorn

You may recall that Madison Cawthorn hired primarily "comms people" for his staff rather than experts on constituent services and legislation. Cawthorn clearly craves media attention rather than the actual work that comes with being a real working member of Congress.

And now he's got a real problem related to keeping his job.

When North Carolina redrew their Congressional map, Cawthorn (NC-11) weirdly decided to give up his old seat and run in a more conservative district. This opened the floodgates for other Republicans to run for the open seat, and he himself approached local GOP chair Michele Woodhouse to run.

Unfortunately for Cawthorn, that map was thrown out, and now he has to try to win his old seat back, but this time he faces stiff competition from other Republicans including Woodhouse.

The Daily Beast reports, many other Republicans called Woodhouse to continue to run against Cawthorn.

“When he decided to come back in, my phone blew up with calls—from within the district, across North Carolina, elected officials from D.C.—saying, ‘You have to stay in the race,’” Woodhouse said.

When video surfaced of Cawthorn calling Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy "a thug," that is not a positive asset for his reelection campaign. Since then, Cawthorn has become a useful idiot for Russian TV.

The Winston-Salem Journal dubbed him a "Deplorable."

The communities in our state’s 11th Congressional District have their share of problems, including the opioid crisis that has affected every other segment of society, underfunded educational resources and the challenge of drawing economic opportunities to help them thrive. They would do better to elect a representative who addresses those issues rather than one who repeats Russian talking points and distracts them with culture wars.

Woodhouse is not going to go away now.

Woodhouse knows Cawthorn well. Asked what, exactly, is the deal with him—what explains all this inexplicable behavior—she turned to the Bible’s story of David and Goliath. Cawthorn once fashioned himself as David. Power, said Woodhouse, has changed him. “He wants to be able to have all the glory, without the work, without the sacrifice,” she said. “Some people will excuse it as youth, but at 26 years old… at a certain point, you're not young anymore. It’s really about depth.”

For Cawthorn, it's really about being a Fox News celebrity.

He should be disqualified from running because of his participation in J6, period.