Madison Cawthorn Is A Star On Russian State TV

North Carolina's excuse for a congressman Madison Cawthorn made negative comments about Ukraine President Zelenskyy, and now those comments have been played by Russian state TV over and over again.



WRAL obtained a video of Cawthorn describing Zelenskyy as a thug.

"Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug," Cawthorn said.

Russian state TV is picking up all the insane and pro-Putin comments being made by Trump-loving Republicans in the House.

These eight congress critters voted against Ukraine and for Putin.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina

Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas

There are many names to call these enemies of the U.S. Constitution, masquerading as legislators. "The Kremlin Caucus," or the "Russia First" Caucus both fit.

I'm sure you can come up with a few.

As you can see Cawthorn is all over Russian TV, spreading the good word for Putin.

Russian state TV also jumped on comments by Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn, who called Zelenskyy “a thug”. That got played over and over. pic.twitter.com/VdC2AG48NQ — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 17, 2022

Not far behind are the cretins on Fox News.

Sergey Lavrov, during an English-language interview on RT, says that "only Fox News is trying to represent some alternative points of view" while calling the rest of the US press propaganda because "there is no such thing as an independent Western media." pic.twitter.com/0kNIHZy0uv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 18, 2022

Never forget that Cawthorn (allegedly!) married a Russian honeypot, and they are now divorcing.