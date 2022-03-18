Madison Cawthorn Is A Star On Russian State TV

Useful idiots abound in the GOP. Putin-run TV welcomes them with open arms.
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 18, 2022

North Carolina's excuse for a congressman Madison Cawthorn made negative comments about Ukraine President Zelenskyy, and now those comments have been played by Russian state TV over and over again.


WRAL obtained a video of Cawthorn describing Zelenskyy as a thug.

"Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug," Cawthorn said.

Russian state TV is picking up all the insane and pro-Putin comments being made by Trump-loving Republicans in the House.

These eight congress critters voted against Ukraine and for Putin.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado
Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky
Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona
Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina
Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas

There are many names to call these enemies of the U.S. Constitution, masquerading as legislators. "The Kremlin Caucus," or the "Russia First" Caucus both fit.

I'm sure you can come up with a few.

As you can see Cawthorn is all over Russian TV, spreading the good word for Putin.

Not far behind are the cretins on Fox News.

Never forget that Cawthorn (allegedly!) married a Russian honeypot, and they are now divorcing.

