Madison Cawthorn: 'They Are Actually Very Close' To Keeping Me From Running

Rep. Madison Cawthorn told Fox News that North Carolina's State Board of Elections is close to keeping him off the ballot in the 2022 midterms.

Cawthorn, a huge proponent of Donald Trump's Big Lie about the 2020 election, is facing real consequences for his actions before, during, and after the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

In February, I wrote about the good news: NC Board Of Elections Says It Can Eliminate Cawthorn As A Candidate



In a blow to Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina State Board of Elections asserts it has the power to disqualify him from running for office if he aided in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. The NC State Board used section 3 of the 14th amendment to make the case.

On Monday night, Carlson asked, "How close are they to preventing you from running for office?"

Cawthorn replied, "Tucker, they are actually very close."

Tucker was flabbergasted. I hope this is true.

As with all Trump supporters and enablers in Congress; they can never do any wrong, and it's always some "deep state conspiracy" to harm them.

“And make no mistake, Tucker, this is not just about a 26-year-old from western North Carolina in a wheelchair," he said.

it didn't take Cawthorn long at all to play the disability card. His anti-American and anti-democratic actions are never to be questioned.

Cawthorn then gave a dire warning to MAGA cultists.

“This is about the future of our very nation. If they’re able to set this precedent in North Carolina, they will be able to keep anybody with valid or legitimate concerns to be not be able to hold office, thus ending the America-first movement."

The keywords there are "valid" and "legitimate claims."

Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's entire campaign and legal team, right wing operatives in the media, and the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election results (even after the attack on the US Capitol) have exactly zero legitimate claims to do so.

So far there haven't been enough repercussions for those involved in trying to orchestrate the first political coup against a newly elected US government, except for those that have been arrested so far for their part in the insurrection.

The J6 Committee is investigating and are taking it very seriously. Many involved in the plotting of January 6 are either lawyering up, pleading the 5th, and refusing to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

Be afraid, insurrectionists. There is nothing covered that shall not be revealed.