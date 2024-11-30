Judge Strikes Four Provisions Of Missouri Voting Laws

A Missouri judge has permanently struck down four provisions of the state’s sweeping voter suppression law, House Bill 1878, that criminalized civic engagement activities like voter registration and the distribution of absentee ballot applications. Another win for democracy! Via Democracy Docket:

In a 75-page ruling issued Wednesday, Missouri Judge Jon E. Beetem determined that H.B. 1878’s restrictions on voter engagement are overly vague and violate the fundamental rights to free speech, expression, association and due process under the state constitution.

[...] Among the now-invalidated provisions of H.B. 1878 were a prohibition on compensating individuals who solicit voter registration applications and a requirement that uncompensated individuals who solicit more than 10 voter registration applications must register with the secretary of state.

Additionally, the law mandated that all voter registration solicitors be registered to vote in Missouri — precluding high schoolers and out-of-state individuals from conducting voter registration — and banned individuals or groups from asking voters if they want to fill out an absentee ballot application.

Under the state’s omnibus election statute, organizations and individuals who violated the challenged provisions would be subject to harsh criminal misdemeanor and felony penalties — including fines, jail time and loss of one’s right to vote for life.