North Korean Troops In Kursk Evicting Russian Pensioners

With huge casualties, North Korean troops are trying to escape Ukrainian drones and the bitter cold any way they can.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 7, 2025

Tired of being hunted and then exterminated by Ukrainian FPV drones, a video shows North Korean troops taking over a home by some Russian pensioners in Kursk Oblast. Presumably, the seniors were forced to stand out in the freezing cold to dissuade the Ukrainians from killing them. Some 3000 of the initial 12,000 North Korean troops sent to Russia have become casualties so far after mere weeks in service.

Source: Kyiv Post

The InformNapalm intelligence collective published a video on Sunday that showed North Korean (DPRK) soldiers forcing the elderly Russian occupants of a house in the village of Mahnovka, in Russia’s Kursk region, to stand outside in the freezing cold while they took cover fearing Ukrainian drone strikes.

Sunday’s “eviction” video was provided by an unidentified Ukrainian military drone unit who commented that they had definitively confirmed that the troops involved were North Korean and not “Russian soldiers from Buryatia.”

The military source said “We know for sure that they were Koreans, not Russians, not only by their characteristic external features, but also by other intelligence data… we also know that they were operating in that area and had suffered significant losses. Perhaps, in order to avoid death from drones, they decided to take cover with the local population and hide in their houses and drive the old grandparents out into the cold.”

Russia has been keen to take back their territory by Christmas, at any cost. So far, that has not happened. They have regained some, but at a staggering cost. Upwards of 40,000 Russians and, according to Zelensky, 3000 North Koreans have become casualties in the Kursk offensive, with around 1000 dead.

Reports last week said that in their attempts to recover the areas of the Kursk region, that Ukraine had occupied following the initial August cross-border offensive, Russian forces had suffered almost 40,000 casualties. Of these over 1,000 North Koreans had been lost according to John Kirby, the US National Security Council Spokesperson.

